Broccolini and Sweet Pepper Pasta Salad
A refreshing honey-balsamic vinaigrette is the star of this veggie-packed pasta toss.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pot cook pasta in lightly salted boiling water for 5 minutes. Add the broccolini and cook for 3 minutes more or until pasta is done. Drain and run under cold water to cool completely. Drain again.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk together the vinegar, oil, honey, garlic, and crushed red pepper, if using.
Add the pasta mixture, sweet pepper, onion, almonds, and basil to the vinegar mixture. Toss to combine. Gently stir in cheese. Season to taste.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
378 calories; 15 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium. 493 mg potassium; 51 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2016 IU vitamin a; 114 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 154 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 113 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;