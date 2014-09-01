Broccoli Rabe over Polenta

In a large skillet cook onion in hot oil over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add broccoli rabe. Cook, covered, about 3 minutes or just until tender. (If using broccoli florets, cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp-tender.) Stir in roasted red peppers.