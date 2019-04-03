Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing
Say goodbye to boring desk lunches! This Paleo salad recipe gets plenty of protein from steamed eggs and bacon, and it's loaded with tasty, good-for-you veggies and a spicy dressing too.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing)
Per Serving:
569 calories; 17 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 194 mg cholesterol; 744 mg sodium. 3982 mg potassium; 83 g carbohydrates; 32 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 42 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7485 IU vitamin a; 1104 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 2 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 2 mg vitamin b6; 775 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 579 mg calcium; 10 mg iron;
Big Batch Steamed Eggs
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Big Batch Steamed Eggs)
Per Serving:
72 calories; 5 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 186 mg cholesterol; 71 mg sodium. 69 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 270 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 28 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;