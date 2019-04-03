Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing

Say goodbye to boring desk lunches! This Paleo salad recipe gets plenty of protein from steamed eggs and bacon, and it's loaded with tasty, good-for-you veggies and a spicy dressing too.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing

Ingredients

Directions

  • Divide broccoli, sweet pepper, Big Batch Steamed Eggs, and bacon among 4 containers. Cover and chill up to 24 hours.

  • For dressing, remove 1/2 tsp. zest and squeeze 2 Tbsp. juice from the lime. In a blender combine the remaining ingredients and the lime zest and juice. Cover and blend until smooth. Transfer to a storage container. Cover surface with plastic wrap and chill up to 5 days.

  • To serve, add water to dressing to thin, if needed. Drizzle dressing over salads.

Nutrition Facts (Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing)

Per Serving:
569 calories; 17 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 194 mg cholesterol; 744 mg sodium. 3982 mg potassium; 83 g carbohydrates; 32 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 42 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7485 IU vitamin a; 1104 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 2 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 2 mg vitamin b6; 775 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 579 mg calcium; 10 mg iron;

Big Batch Steamed Eggs

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. pot place a steamer basket over simmering water (basket should not touch the water). Add eggs to the basket, layering as necessary. Cover and steam 17 minutes. Remove eggs to a bowl of ice water. When cool enough to handle, gently crack each egg on the counter, then peel, starting from the wider end. Cover and chill up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts (Big Batch Steamed Eggs)

Per Serving:
72 calories; 5 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 186 mg cholesterol; 71 mg sodium. 69 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 270 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 28 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

