Bresaola-Gorgonzola Panini

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The term panini translates literally to little sandwiches, though it has come to mean grilled flatbread stuffed with any sandwich fixings.

Bresaola-Gorgonzola Panini

Ingredients

Directions

  • For aïoli, in a small bowl combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.

  • Cut ciabatta crosswise into four portions; cut each portion in half horizontally. Spread cut sides of ciabatta with aïoli. Arrange bresaola and gorgonzola cheese on bottom halves of ciabatta pieces; add arugula. Top with Red Onion Relish, provolone cheese, and top halves of ciabatta pieces. Brush tops and bottoms of sandwiches with oil.

  • Preheat an electric sandwich press, a covered indoor grill, a grill pan, or a 12-inch skillet. Place sandwiches, half at a time, in the sandwich press or indoor grill; cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted and cheese is melted. (If using a grill pan or skillet, place sandwiches in pan. Weight sandwiches down with a heavy skillet or a pie plate containing a can of food. Cook about 3 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted. Turn sandwiches, weight down, and grill about 3 minutes more or until bread is lightly toasted and cheese is melted.)

  • In a small bowl combine 1/2 of a medium red onion, thinly sliced; 1 tablespoon olive oil; 1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar; and 1/2 teaspoon snipped fresh oregano. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. If desired, cover and let stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours. If necessary, drain before using. Makes 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts (Bresaola-Gorgonzola Panini)

Per Serving:
725 calories; 44 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 1703 mg sodium. 58 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 583 IU vitamin a; 26 mg vitamin c;

Reviews (1)

MS10026251
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2018
Perfect- with great taste textures.
