Bresaola-Gorgonzola Panini
The term panini translates literally to little sandwiches, though it has come to mean grilled flatbread stuffed with any sandwich fixings.
Ingredients
Directions
For aïoli, in a small bowl combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
Cut ciabatta crosswise into four portions; cut each portion in half horizontally. Spread cut sides of ciabatta with aïoli. Arrange bresaola and gorgonzola cheese on bottom halves of ciabatta pieces; add arugula. Top with Red Onion Relish, provolone cheese, and top halves of ciabatta pieces. Brush tops and bottoms of sandwiches with oil.
Preheat an electric sandwich press, a covered indoor grill, a grill pan, or a 12-inch skillet. Place sandwiches, half at a time, in the sandwich press or indoor grill; cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted and cheese is melted. (If using a grill pan or skillet, place sandwiches in pan. Weight sandwiches down with a heavy skillet or a pie plate containing a can of food. Cook about 3 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted. Turn sandwiches, weight down, and grill about 3 minutes more or until bread is lightly toasted and cheese is melted.)
In a small bowl combine 1/2 of a medium red onion, thinly sliced; 1 tablespoon olive oil; 1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar; and 1/2 teaspoon snipped fresh oregano. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. If desired, cover and let stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours. If necessary, drain before using. Makes 1 cup.
Nutrition Facts (Bresaola-Gorgonzola Panini)
Red Onion Relish
Ingredients
Directions
