Breakfast Salad
Bagel croutons and an everything bagel-seasoned dressing make it a treat to eat vegetables for breakfast. Top your Breakfast Salad with an egg for extra protein.
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
If bagel seasoning cannot be found, omit it from the dressing and substitute an everything bagel for the plain bagel.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
475 calories; 35 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 20 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 427 mg sodium. 615 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1216 IU vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 145 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 172 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;