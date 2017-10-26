Breakfast Salad

Rating: 3.77 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 6

Bagel croutons and an everything bagel-seasoned dressing make it a treat to eat vegetables for breakfast. Top your Breakfast Salad with an egg for extra protein.

By Sammy Mila
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a shallow baking pan toss bagel pieces with olive oil. Bake about 10 minutes or until crisp and golden brown.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a serving bowl layer salad greens, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, blueberries, and walnuts.

  • In a small screw-top jar combine yogurt, olive oil, bagel seasoning, lemon juice, and pepper. Seal jar and shake to combine.

  • Drizzle dressing over salad. Top with bagel croutons and eggs, if desired.

Tip

If bagel seasoning cannot be found, omit it from the dressing and substitute an everything bagel for the plain bagel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; 35 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 20 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 427 mg sodium. 615 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1216 IU vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 145 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 172 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 6
graceful5562892
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2018
It is amazing!
txkat63
Rating: 5.0 stars
02/10/2020
This salad looks delicious but I can't have any nuts so I would add something like dried cranberries or some other kind of fruit
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/22/2020