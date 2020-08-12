Breakfast Salad with Avocado and Eggs

With a gorgeous poached egg on top, we're all about the breakfast salad idea. For an extra boost of protein, top your salad with bacon or crisped prosciutto.

By Danielle Centoni
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

25 mins
6
12 cups
  • For dressing: In a food processor pulse parsley, basil, and garlic until finely chopped. Add lemon zest and juice, half the avocado, the olive oil, 2 Tbsp. water, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and ground black pepper. Cover; process until smooth.

  • Coarsely chop remaining avocado half. Using a peeler, shave carrot lengthwise into thin ribbons. In a large bowl toss lettuce, radishes, avocado, and carrot with dressing.

  • In a large skillet bring 6 cups water and the vinegar to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. One at a time, slip eggs into water. Simmer 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are set and yolks begin to thicken. Using a slotted spoon, remove eggs from water. Place eggs on salads. Serves 6.

Make dressing. Prepare carrot, lettuce, and radishes. Wrap remaining avocado half in plastic wrap. Chill ingredients separately up to 4 hours. When ready to serve, cook eggs, chop avocado, and assemble salad as directed.

176 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 186mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 3g; protein 9g; vitamin a 5957.2IU; vitamin c 21mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 138.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 195mg; potassium 581mg; calcium 93mg; iron 2.9mg.
