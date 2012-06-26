Breakfast Pita Pizzas
Lots of vegetables, protein-packed tofu, and reduced-fat cheddar cheese top a crispy pita crust for a super-duper pizza.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
256 calories; 11 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 417 mg sodium. 283 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1506 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 273 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;