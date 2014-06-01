Breakfast Fruit and Nut Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Scott Little

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
10 mins to 12 hrs at 350°
cool:
1 min
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl combine egg, brown sugar, butter, and vanilla. Stir in dates; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, oat bran, ground flaxseeds, baking soda, and cinnamon. Add flour mixture to date mixture, stirring until moist. Stir in pecans.

  • Using a scant 1/4 cup measure or scoop, drop dough into 10 mounds about 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely.

Storage Directions:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Test Kitchen Tip:

We do not recommend using a sugar substitute for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 121mg; potassium 141mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 2g; sugar 17g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 259IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 42mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 31mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

