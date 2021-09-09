Breakfast Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated

Give your typical breakfast hash some takeout flair when you combine bacon, eggs, veggies, and rice for a breakfast version of fried rice.

By Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 1/3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium until crisp, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, stir together soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and fish sauce (if using). Remove bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour drippings into a heatproof container.

  • Return skillet to medium. Add 2 Tbsp. bacon drippings. Cook onion, mushrooms, and carrot 4 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Push mushroom mixture to one side. Add rice to the other side; cook 2 minutes without stirring.

  • Stir together rice and mushroom mixture; top with bok choy and edamame. Cook 2 minutes without stirring. Stir to combine. Add garlic and ginger; cook 1 minute without stirring. Stir to combine; cook 1 minute. Pour soy sauce mixture over rice mixture; stir to combine. Divide rice between plates. Top with bacon.

  • Return skillet to medium-high. Add an additional 1 Tbsp. bacon drippings. Fry the eggs to desired doneness. Top each serving with an egg and, if you like, sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Serves 2.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 202mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 65g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 8g; protein 25g; vitamin a 8583IU; vitamin c 45.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 4.3mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 93.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 1074mg; potassium 1346mg; calcium 198mg; iron 3.3mg.
