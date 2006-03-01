Whole Grain Berry Biscuits

Rating: Unrated

Top these healthy blueberry biscuits with your favorite fruit jam.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kim Cornelison

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
18 mins
total:
38 mins
Yield:
6 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease a baking sheet; set aside. In a medium bowl combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, rolled oats, bran cereal, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

  • In a small bowl combine milk, water, and oil. Stir milk mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Gently stir in the blueberries.

  • Spoon the mixture into 6 mounds (about 1/3 cup each) on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. If desired, serve with fruit jam. Makes 6 biscuits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 1mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 24g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 6g; protein 4g; vitamin a 48.6IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 156mg; potassium 112mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 1.3mg.
Reviews

