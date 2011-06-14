Easy Everyday Bread

Rating: 3.62 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together 3/4 cup water and yeast. Let stand for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat and stir milk, sugar, butter, and salt just until warm (120°F to 130°F) and butter almost melts. Stir milk mixture into yeast mixture until combined. Stir in flour (dough will be sticky). Lightly coat a medium bowl with cooking spray; transfer dough to the greased bowl. Lightly coat a sheet of plastic wrap with cooking spray; cover bowl with the greased plastic wrap and chill overnight.

  • Using a dough scraper or spatula, carefully loosen dough from bowl and turn out onto a floured surface. Cover with the greased plastic wrap and let stand for 30 minutes.

  • Grease a baking sheet; sprinkle lightly with cornmeal. Gently shape dough into an oblong oval loaf. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, using dough scraper or spatula if necessary. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 1 hour).

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush over loaf. Bake in the preheated oven about 25 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in loaf registers at least 200°F. If necessary, cover with foil during the last 5 minutes of baking to prevent overbrowning. Remove from baking sheet; cool on a wire rack.

Reviews (1)

Carolle Genier
Rating: Unrated
03/29/2013
really good and easy bread,the best one i did so for.....
