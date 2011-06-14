Easy Everyday Bread

In a large bowl, stir together 3/4 cup water and yeast. Let stand for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat and stir milk, sugar, butter, and salt just until warm (120°F to 130°F) and butter almost melts. Stir milk mixture into yeast mixture until combined. Stir in flour (dough will be sticky). Lightly coat a medium bowl with cooking spray; transfer dough to the greased bowl. Lightly coat a sheet of plastic wrap with cooking spray; cover bowl with the greased plastic wrap and chill overnight.