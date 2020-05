For larger pancakes, ladle about 1/3 cup batter per pancake onto hot griddle. For smaller pancakes, ladle a slightly rounded tablespoon of batter per pancake onto hot griddle. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes on the first side or until the pancakes have bubbly surfaces and the edges look slightly dry. Using a wide pancake turner, carefully flip pancakes. Cook 1 to 1-1/2 minutes more on the second side or until golden brown. Remove from the griddle with a pancake turner. (Add additional oil to griddle as necessary to keep later batches from sticking.) Repeat with the remaining batter.