Brats with Jalapeño-Green Apple Kraut

Bratwursts are a traditional summer treat. Amp up your next summer event by serving our Brats with Jalapeno-Green Apple Kraut!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Scott Little

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
grill:
3 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sandwiches
Ingredients

Directions

  • Use the tines of a fork to pierce the skin of each bratwurst several times. In a Dutch oven combine bratwursts and apple juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until bratwursts are no longer pink and juices run clear (160°F); drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan melt apple jelly over low heat. In a medium bowl combine 2 tablespoons of the melted jelly, the sauerkraut, apple pieces, and chile peppers. Set aside remaining melted jelly to brush on bratwursts.

  • Fold a 30x18-inch piece of heavy foil in half to make a 15x18-inch rectangle. Mound sauerkraut mixture in center of foil. Bring up two opposite edges of foil; seal with a double foil. Fold remaining edges to completely enclose sauerkraut mixture, leaving space for steam to build.

  • For a charcoal grill, grill bratwursts and foil packet on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 3 to 7 minutes or until bratwursts are brown, turning bratwursts and foil packet once halfway through grilling and brushing bratwursts with the reserved melted jelly during the last 2 minutes of grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place bratwursts and foil packet on grill rack over heat. Cover; grill as directed.)

  • Serve bratwursts in toasted buns topped with sauerkraut mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
737 calories; fat 48g; cholesterol 101mg; saturated fat 21g; carbohydrates 42g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 15g; protein 34g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 10mg; sodium 2014mg; calcium 90.9mg; iron 4.1mg.
