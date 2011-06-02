Brats with Jalapeño-Green Apple Kraut
Bratwursts are a traditional summer treat. Amp up your next summer event by serving our Brats with Jalapeno-Green Apple Kraut!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Scott Little
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
737 calories; fat 48g; cholesterol 101mg; saturated fat 21g; carbohydrates 42g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 15g; protein 34g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 10mg; sodium 2014mg; calcium 90.9mg; iron 4.1mg.