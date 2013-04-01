Brats with Cucumber-Blueberry Slaw

A little sweetness from the berries and whole lot of crunch from the cucumber makes this bright slaw an unexpected topper for brats. Pile on a big spoonful and serve the rest alongside.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyon

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine bratwurst and apple juice; bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 12 minutes, rearranging once until sausage reach 160°F on an instant-read thermometer.

  • Meanwhile, for Cucumber-Blueberry Slaw, in a medium bowl combine cabbage, cucumber, blueberries, and green onion. In a small bowl stir together buttermilk, mayonnaise, parsley, dill, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add buttermilk mixture to cabbage mixture; toss gently to coat.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place bratwurst on grill rack directly over medium heat. Grill 5 to 7 minutes or until sausage is browned, turning occasionally.

  • Serve bratwurst in toasted buns. Top with slaw.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 61mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 12g; protein 19g; vitamin a 150.7IU; vitamin c 16.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 67.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 1005mg; potassium 233mg; calcium 115mg; iron 1.9mg.
