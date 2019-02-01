Braised Vegetables & Caramelized Leeks
One of our favorite parts of a roast is all the tasty veggies on the side, so why not make a whole pan of them? These braised vegetables make a tasty, healthy side dish to serve with just about any entree.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. In a deep oven-going skillet or 5-quart Dutch oven heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-low. Stir in leeks and 1/2 tsp. salt. Cover; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until leeks are tender but not browned. Uncover; stir in 1 Tbsp. broth. Cook until caramelized and starting to break into small bits, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring in 1 Tbsp. broth every 6 to 8 minutes (1/4 cup total).Advertisement
Stir in remaining 2 1/4 cups broth, the celery, carrots, parsnips, butter, lemon juice, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a simmer, scraping pan bottom to loosen browned bits. Cover; braise in oven 45 to 55 minutes or until vegetables are fork-tender.
Meanwhile, heat a small skillet over medium. Add panko, almonds, garlic, and remaining 1 Tbsp oil; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley and lemon zest.
Transfer vegetables to a platter. Discard thyme and bay leaf. Pour braising liquid over vegetables. Top with panko mixture and 1/2 tsp. salt. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Tips
Swap in other roots like turnips, rutabaga, and kohlrabi.
Remove strings from celery by peeling off ridges of the outer layer using a vegetable peeler.