Braised Vegetables & Caramelized Leeks

Rating: Unrated

One of our favorite parts of a roast is all the tasty veggies on the side, so why not make a whole pan of them? These braised vegetables make a tasty, healthy side dish to serve with just about any entree.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a deep oven-going skillet or 5-quart Dutch oven heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-low. Stir in leeks and 1/2 tsp. salt. Cover; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until leeks are tender but not browned. Uncover; stir in 1 Tbsp. broth. Cook until caramelized and starting to break into small bits, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring in 1 Tbsp. broth every 6 to 8 minutes (1/4 cup total).

    Advertisement

  • Stir in remaining 2 1/4 cups broth, the celery, carrots, parsnips, butter, lemon juice, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a simmer, scraping pan bottom to loosen browned bits. Cover; braise in oven 45 to 55 minutes or until vegetables are fork-tender.

  • Meanwhile, heat a small skillet over medium. Add panko, almonds, garlic, and remaining 1 Tbsp oil; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley and lemon zest.

  • Transfer vegetables to a platter. Discard thyme and bay leaf. Pour braising liquid over vegetables. Top with panko mixture and 1/2 tsp. salt. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Tips

Swap in other roots like turnips, rutabaga, and kohlrabi.

*

Remove strings from celery by peeling off ridges of the outer layer using a vegetable peeler.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; 28 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 38 mg cholesterol; 905 mg sodium. 1149 mg potassium; 50 g carbohydrates; 12 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 6 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 19329 IU vitamin a; 42 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 151 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 171 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019