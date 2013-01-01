Braised Swiss Chard with Currants and Almonds

Better Homes and Gardens

25 mins
4
3/4 cup each
  • Remove and discard thick stems from Swiss chard. Coarsely chop leaves (you should have about 12 cups); set aside. In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven cook onion, garlic, salt, black pepper, and crushed red pepper in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add Swiss chard and the water. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until chard is tender. Stir in currants and lemon juice. Cook for 3 minutes more.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer chard and currants to serving bowls; discard cooking liquid. Top each serving with almonds.

131 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 378mg; potassium 626mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 4g; sugar 11g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 6463IU; vitamin c 38mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 3mg.
