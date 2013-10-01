Braised Pork Sandwiches with Berry-Basil Sauce

Rating: 3.5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Looking for the best slow cooker recipes? You've found one! These yummy pork sandwiches simmer away for hours before serving -- definitely a super easy slow cooker meal!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker. For rub, in a small bowl combine oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, dried basil, and pepper. Sprinkle rub evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers.

  • In a medium bowl stir together preserves, blueberries, shallots, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and garlic; set aside.

  • In a large skillet cook meat in hot oil over medium-high heat until brown on all sides. Drain off fat. Place meat in cooker. Pour berry mixture over meat.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 4 1/2 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2 1/4 hours. Remove meat from cooker, reserving cooking liquid. Cover meat loosely with foil and let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, in a medium saucepan combine cornstarch and the water; stir in cooking liquid. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Stir in snipped fresh basil.

  • Cut meat into thin slices or, using two forks, pull meat apart into shreds. Place meat on bottoms of buns. Spoon sauce over meat; replace tops of buns. If desired, garnish with fresh basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
732 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 121mg; sodium 875mg; potassium 783mg; carbohydrates 83g; fiber 3g; sugar 28g; protein 49g; vitamin a 292IU; vitamin c 8mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 11mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 2 stars
09/30/2017
This was ok. Really hard to eat as a sandwich with the berry sauce. Flavor of pork was good but it could have been a little more tender. Cooked it for 4 1/2 hours on low crock pot setting.
