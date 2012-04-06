Braised Collard Greens

Ham bones lend a similar salty and meaty flavor to the pork that's traditionally used by soul food cooks.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash collard greens thoroughly. Cut off and discard stems. Coarsely chop collard greens. Set aside.

  • Add ham bones to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add the water, onion, sugar, crushed red pepper, and salt. Top with collard greens.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for about 6 hours or on high-heat setting for about 3 hours or until collard greens are tender.

  • Remove ham bones; cool slightly. When ham bones are cool enough to handle, cut meat off bones. Chop meat; discard bones. Stir meat into mixture in slow cooker.

  • To serve, use a slotted spoon to spoon greens mixture into a bowl, draining off any excess liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 108 mg sodium. 144 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2575 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

