Braised Collard Greens
Ham bones lend a similar salty and meaty flavor to the pork that's traditionally used by soul food cooks.
Ingredients
Directions
Wash collard greens thoroughly. Cut off and discard stems. Coarsely chop collard greens. Set aside.
Add ham bones to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add the water, onion, sugar, crushed red pepper, and salt. Top with collard greens.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for about 6 hours or on high-heat setting for about 3 hours or until collard greens are tender.
Remove ham bones; cool slightly. When ham bones are cool enough to handle, cut meat off bones. Chop meat; discard bones. Stir meat into mixture in slow cooker.
To serve, use a slotted spoon to spoon greens mixture into a bowl, draining off any excess liquid.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
87 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 108 mg sodium. 144 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2575 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;