Braised Cabbage with Brussels Sprouts and Squash

Rating: 2.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This cool weather side gets zip from a mustardy vinegar sauce that's accented with caraway seeds.

By Recipe by Gesine Bullock-Prado
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook about 5 minutes or until browned, stirring once.

    Advertisement

  • Add squash, cabbage, onion, vinegar, broth, garlic, mustard seeds, caraway seeds, salt, and pepper to Dutch oven. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until desired doneness, stirring occasionally. Stir in sliced apple.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 153 mg sodium. 440 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5814 IU vitamin a; 62 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Karen Boyd
Rating: Unrated
10/10/2016
Has to be something wrong with this recipe which I got from my magazine. All I tasted is vinegar and I spent way too much money on these ingredients. AWFUL!!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019