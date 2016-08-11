Braised Cabbage with Brussels Sprouts and Squash
This cool weather side gets zip from a mustardy vinegar sauce that's accented with caraway seeds.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook about 5 minutes or until browned, stirring once.Advertisement
-
Add squash, cabbage, onion, vinegar, broth, garlic, mustard seeds, caraway seeds, salt, and pepper to Dutch oven. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until desired doneness, stirring occasionally. Stir in sliced apple.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
108 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 153 mg sodium. 440 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5814 IU vitamin a; 62 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;