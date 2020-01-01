Braised Belgian Endive

Rating: Unrated

Braise endive wedges in apple cider vinegar until just softened, then top with crisp prosciutto, toasted walnuts, and Gruyère for a stunning dinner party side dish.

By Colleen Weeden
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium. Add prosciutto. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp, turning once. Remove; crumble when cool. In same skillet melt butter and heat oil over medium-high. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add endive; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until browned, turning occasionally. Add vinegar, salt, and black pepper. Cover tightly with lid.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat. Cook 10 to 15 minutes or until the tip of a knife inserts easily into endive. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese. Turn off heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Sprinkle prosciutto, walnuts, and rosemary over endive. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; 13 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 309 mg sodium. 850 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5724 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 373 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 216 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/09/2020