Bow-Tie Pesto Alfredo
Ingredients
Directions
Cook pasta according to package directions, adding frozen peas for the last 1 minute of cooking; drain. Return pasta mixture to hot pan; cover and keep warm.Advertisement
Meanwhile, coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook about 3 minutes or until heated through and browned, stirring occasionally. Remove sausage from skillet; keep warm. Add oil to the skillet. Add mushrooms and sweet pepper; cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Return sausage to skillet. Stir in Alfredo sauce, pesto, and crushed red pepper; heat through.
Add sausage mixture to cooked pasta mixture; stir gently to coat. If desired, sprinkle each serving with cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
385 calories; 15 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 56 mg cholesterol; 665 mg sodium. 271 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1879 IU vitamin a; 46 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 161 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 76 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;