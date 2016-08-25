Bourbon Pumpkin Bread with Spice Swirl
This delicious pumpkin bread has a yummy surprise inside. Don't forget to drizzle this easy pumpkin recipe with bourbon icing!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease bottoms and 1/2 inch up sides of two 9x5-inch loaf pans. In a small bowl combine 2/3 cup of the sugar, pecans, and 1 1/2 tsp. of the pumpkin pie spice. In an extra-large bowl stir together flour, baking soda, salt, and remaining 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice. Make a well in center of mixture.
In a large bowl combine remaining 3 cups sugar, pumpkin, eggs, oil, the water, and bourbon. Add all at once to flour mixture. Stir until combined. Spread half of the batter in prepared pans. Sprinkle with half of the nut mixture. Repeat with remaining batter and nut mixture.
Bake 65 to 70 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean, covering loosely with foil the last 15 to 20 minutes if needed to prevent overbrowning. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans;* cool completely on wire racks. Wrap and store overnight. If desired, drizzle with Bourbon Icing before serving.
*Tip
To remove bread from pan, loosen sides with a narrow metal spatula. Using hot pads, place a small baking sheet on top of bread and invert; remove pan. Invert a cooling rack over bread and invert again so top of bread is up.
Bourbon Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, 1bourbon, and enough milk to drizzling consistency.