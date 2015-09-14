Bourbon Cranberry Cookies
Dried cherries would be equally delicious in place of the cranberries.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Bourbon Ganache:
Place 1 cup semisweet chocolate pieces in a small heat-proof bowl; set aside. In a small saucepan bring 1 cup whipping cream just to simmering. Pour over chocolate; let stand 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. Stir in 1 tablespoon bourbon and stir to combine. Let stand 15 minutes to thicken slightly.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
176 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 64mg; potassium 67mg; carbohydrates 21g; fiber 1g; sugar 13g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 214IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 14mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 15mg; iron 1mg.