Bourbon Cranberry Cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl beat the butter for 30 seconds. Add the sugars and beat until combined. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until combined. Add the flour, oats, and baking soda; beat until combined. Stir in the chocolate, nuts, and cranberry mixture. Shape into 1 1/2-inch balls and arrange 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Using your thumb, make an indent in the center of each ball. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove cookie sheet to a wire rack. Use the rounded side a teaspoon measure to repress the indents and carefully press in edges, if necessary, to reshape cookies. Cool 2 minutes. Remove cookies to wire rack to cool completely.