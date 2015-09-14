Bourbon Cranberry Cookies

Rating: 4.17 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0
  23 Ratings

Dried cherries would be equally delicious in place of the cranberries.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
46
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cranberries and bourbon in a small bowl; cover and let stand for 1 hour (do not drain).

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl beat the butter for 30 seconds. Add the sugars and beat until combined. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until combined. Add the flour, oats, and baking soda; beat until combined. Stir in the chocolate, nuts, and cranberry mixture. Shape into 1 1/2-inch balls and arrange 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Using your thumb, make an indent in the center of each ball. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove cookie sheet to a wire rack. Use the rounded side a teaspoon measure to repress the indents and carefully press in edges, if necessary, to reshape cookies. Cool 2 minutes. Remove cookies to wire rack to cool completely.

  • Fill each cookie center with ganache. Let stand until slightly firm or chill 10 to 15 minutes until firm. sprinkle with salt, if desired.

Bourbon Ganache:

Place 1 cup semisweet chocolate pieces in a small heat-proof bowl; set aside. In a small saucepan bring 1 cup whipping cream just to simmering. Pour over chocolate; let stand 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. Stir in 1 tablespoon bourbon and stir to combine. Let stand 15 minutes to thicken slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 64mg; potassium 67mg; carbohydrates 21g; fiber 1g; sugar 13g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 214IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 14mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 15mg; iron 1mg.
Anonymous
Rating: 2 stars
11/23/2017
The cookies themselves were delicious. However, the ganache recipe made about 20x more than necessary, even if I had totally coated the cookies in it. Next time I would just skip the ganache or maybe just sub in melted chocolate.
Selene Dyavanapalli
Rating: Unrated
11/24/2015
The dough is a little dry so I added one more egg.  Cookies came out moist, chewy and delicious!
