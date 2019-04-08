Bourbon-Brown Sugar Nuts

In a medium saucepan combine brown sugar and bourbon. Bring to boiling over medium-high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in almonds. Reduce heat to medium; cook 4 minutes or until syrup thickens slightly, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper, the cinnamon, and cayenne. (Mixture will be foamy.) Cook 7 minutes more or until syrup thickens and coats nuts, stirring frequently.