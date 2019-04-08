Bourbon-Brown Sugar Nuts

Glaze toasted almonds in a quick caramel-like mixture of cinnamon, black pepper, cayenne, brown sugar, and a splash of bourbon

By Hali Ramdene
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a shallow baking pan with foil; grease foil.

  • In a medium saucepan combine brown sugar and bourbon. Bring to boiling over medium-high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in almonds. Reduce heat to medium; cook 4 minutes or until syrup thickens slightly, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper, the cinnamon, and cayenne. (Mixture will be foamy.) Cook 7 minutes more or until syrup thickens and coats nuts, stirring frequently.

  • Spread nuts in a single layer in prepared pan. Let cool completely. Break apart. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; 12 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 99 mg sodium. 203 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 18 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 11 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 82 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

