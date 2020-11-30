LIVE

Bourbon Ball Cocktail

Rating: Unrated

This chocolate- and hazelnut-infused bourbon cocktail will make the perfect holiday sipper at your next gathering.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add bourbon, créme de cacao, and Frangelico. Cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into a cocktail glass. Top with chocolate shavings.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5mg; potassium 31mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 1g; sugar 9g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 7mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/22/2021