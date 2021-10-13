Bourbon and Cider Pan Gravy

Rating: Unrated

This gravy recipe works with or without pan drippings, but if you are roasting a turkey, we recommend adding the drippings here. It adds extra flavor you just can't replicate.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • After roasting turkey, transfer to a cutting board. Pour drippings into a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. Skim off fat, reserving 1/4 cup fat. Add cider and bourbon to roasting pan, stirring to loosen brown bits. Add cider mixture to skimmed drippings. Add enough turkey broth to equal 2 cups.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan place reserved fat. Whisk in flour. Cook and stir over medium 1 minute. Add drippings mixture all at once. Cook and stir over medium until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Makes 2 1/4 cups.

Tips

Prep as directed, using 1/4 cup butter in place of turkey fat. Combine cider and bourbon; add enough broth to equal 2 cups. Melt butter in saucepan and cook as directed in Step 2; cool slightly. Transfer to an airtight container; refrigerate up to 3 days. Reheat gravy in a saucepan. If you like, add 2 to 3 Tbsp. drippings from the turkey for extra flavor.

Take It Easy:

In a small saucepan stir together one 12-oz. jar purchased turkey gravy, 1/4 cup apple cider, and 2 Tbsp. bourbon; heat through. If you like, stir in 2 to 3 Tbsp. turkey drippings and 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage. Makes 1 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
56 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 1g; sugars 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 118.5IU; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 4.9mcg; sodium 1339mg; potassium 10mg; calcium 2mg; iron 0.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021