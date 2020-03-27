Bolognese Soup

The slow-simmered mixture of aromatic vegetables, beef, pork, wine, and cream takes the leap from sauce to soup by stirring in noodles and a little extra broth.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven cook and stir pancetta over medium-high heat 5 minutes or just until starting to brown. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add carrots, fennel, and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes more.

  • Add ground meat to Dutch oven. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook 9 minutes or until meat is browned, breaking up meat as it cooks; drain off fat. Add wine, scraping up any crusty brown bits. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until wine is reduced slightly.

  • Stir in tomatoes and nutmeg; bring just to simmering. Add cheese rind; simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth and cream. Bring to boiling; stir in spaghetti. Simmer 10 minutes more or until spaghetti is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; 35 g total fat; 16 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 122 mg cholesterol; 691 mg sodium. 795 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 29 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 3540 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 51 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

