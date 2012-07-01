Boiled-in-the-Husk Corn on the Cob

This boiled corn on the cob is just as tasty as it is easy! Cooking corn in the husk keeps in the delicious sweet flavor, making for the perfect boiled corn (Bonus: boiling corn on the cob in the husk makes for gorgeous presentation!) Serve with aleppo and cayenne pepper flavored butter for extra flavor.

By Scott Peacock
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Flavored Butter; set aside. Leaving husks intact, peel from tip of cob to base. Remove and discard any damaged or discolored outer husks. Thoroughly remove all silks from each ear of corn (a nubby kitchen towel rubbed briskly between rows of kernels makes easy work of this, Scott says). Rewrap husks around cobs, then tie ends with strips of husks or 100-percent-cotton kitchen string.

  • In large kettle, bring 6 quarts water to boiling and add 3 Tbsp. kosher salt. Add corn. Cook corn 10 minutes. Using tongs, remove corn from water; drain briefly. Serve corn with Flavored Butter. Makes 6 servings.

Flavored Butter

  • In small bowl stir together 6 tablespoons softened butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons crushed Aleppo pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Cover and let stand at room temperature 3 hours for flavors to meld; or refrigerate up to 24 hours, then bring to room temperature before serving. *you can use Maldon sea salt, which is available at specialty food and grocery stores, or online at kingarthurflour.com.**1/2 tsp cayenne pepper can be substituted for Aleppo pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; 13 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 298 mg sodium. 247 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 539 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 38 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 5 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

