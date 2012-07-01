Boiled-in-the-Husk Corn on the Cob

In small bowl stir together 6 tablespoons softened butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons crushed Aleppo pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Cover and let stand at room temperature 3 hours for flavors to meld; or refrigerate up to 24 hours, then bring to room temperature before serving. *you can use Maldon sea salt, which is available at specialty food and grocery stores, or online at kingarthurflour.com.**1/2 tsp cayenne pepper can be substituted for Aleppo pepper.