Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole
Cream cheese is the secret ingredient that dots the mixture, which gets a generous topping of blueberry or maple syrup.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place half of the bread cubes over the bottom of a well-buttered 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle cream cheese and blueberries over bread cubes. Arrange remaining bread cubes over blueberries.Advertisement
-
In a large mixing bowl beat eggs with a rotary beater; beat in milk and the 1/2 cup syrup. Carefully pour egg mixture over the bread mixture. Cover dish with plastic wrap and chill for 2 hours.
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove plastic wrap and cover dish with foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake about 25 minutes more or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, and topping is puffed and golden brown. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm with blueberry-flavor or maple syrup.
*Tip:
To dry bread slices, arrange bread in a single layer on a wire rack; cover loosely and let stand overnight. Or cut bread into 1/2-inch cubes; spread in a large baking pan. Bake, uncovered, in a 300°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until dry, stirring twice; cool.
Make-Ahead Tip
Prepare as directed. Cover dish with plastic wrap and chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 375°F. Remove plastic wrap and cover dish with foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake about 25 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes.