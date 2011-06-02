Rating: 5 stars Like Elizabeth, before Moi, I too, added with the egg mixture some vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and plus orange zest, all to taste. It was supper Yummy! Thanks for this recipe.

Rating: Unrated This turned out nicely. I added some vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg with the egg mixture though; I'll add more next time (I don't measure it). I used 1 and a half packages of cream cheese; I might use just 1 in the future. I might also try this with peaches instead of blueberries in the future.

Rating: Unrated Easy but not exactly yummy. The eggs scrambled which gave it an odd texture. There weren't enough blueberries for my taste and way too much cream cheese. Plus it took FOREVER to bake. Wouldn't make again.

Rating: Unrated So yummy and easy: Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole. I only used about 1/3 of the cream cheese in half of the casserole and took out one egg.