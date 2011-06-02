Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole

Rating: 3.8 stars
66 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 10

Cream cheese is the secret ingredient that dots the mixture, which gets a generous topping of blueberry or maple syrup.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place half of the bread cubes over the bottom of a well-buttered 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle cream cheese and blueberries over bread cubes. Arrange remaining bread cubes over blueberries.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat eggs with a rotary beater; beat in milk and the 1/2 cup syrup. Carefully pour egg mixture over the bread mixture. Cover dish with plastic wrap and chill for 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove plastic wrap and cover dish with foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake about 25 minutes more or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, and topping is puffed and golden brown. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm with blueberry-flavor or maple syrup.

*Tip:

To dry bread slices, arrange bread in a single layer on a wire rack; cover loosely and let stand overnight. Or cut bread into 1/2-inch cubes; spread in a large baking pan. Bake, uncovered, in a 300°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until dry, stirring twice; cool.

Make-Ahead Tip

Prepare as directed. Cover dish with plastic wrap and chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 375°F. Remove plastic wrap and cover dish with foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake about 25 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; 30 g total fat; 386 mg cholesterol; 497 mg sodium. 40 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 19 g protein;

Reviews (5)

ALR10051676DW
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2018
Like Elizabeth, before Moi, I too, added with the egg mixture some vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and plus orange zest, all to taste. It was supper Yummy! Thanks for this recipe.
Elizabeth Nesselrodt
Rating: Unrated
08/03/2015
This turned out nicely. I added some vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg with the egg mixture though; I'll add more next time (I don't measure it). I used 1 and a half packages of cream cheese; I might use just 1 in the future.  I might also try this with peaches instead of blueberries in the future.
Terri Agin Weiler
Rating: Unrated
12/27/2013
Easy but not exactly yummy. The eggs scrambled which gave it an odd texture. There weren't enough blueberries for my taste and way too much cream cheese. Plus it took FOREVER to bake. Wouldn't make again.
Malinda Mowry
Rating: Unrated
05/14/2013
So yummy and easy: Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole. I only used about 1/3 of the cream cheese in half of the casserole and took out one egg.
Yoly Melgoza
Rating: Unrated
09/04/2013
i will make :)
