Blueberry-Strawberry Jam

In an 8- to 10-qt. heavy pot crush 1 cup of the blueberries with a potato masher. Continue adding blueberries and strawberries and crushing until you have 6 cups crushed berries. Stir in the water, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Gradually stir in pectin. Bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Quickly skim off foam with a metal spoon.