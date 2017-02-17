Blueberry-Strawberry Jam
This easy homemade jam recipe combines blueberries and strawberries for a naturally sweet spread. Best of all, this easy jam recipe has no added sugar.
Ingredients
Directions
In an 8- to 10-qt. heavy pot crush 1 cup of the blueberries with a potato masher. Continue adding blueberries and strawberries and crushing until you have 6 cups crushed berries. Stir in the water, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Gradually stir in pectin. Bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Quickly skim off foam with a metal spoon.
Ladle hot jam into hot, sterilized half-pint canning jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.
Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars; cool on wire racks.
Tips
Because sugar affects how pectin works and this recipe does not contain sugar, you'll need to use pectin made specifically for lower-sugar recipes.