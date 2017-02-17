Blueberry-Strawberry Jam

This easy homemade jam recipe combines blueberries and strawberries for a naturally sweet spread. Best of all, this easy jam recipe has no added sugar.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an 8- to 10-qt. heavy pot crush 1 cup of the blueberries with a potato masher. Continue adding blueberries and strawberries and crushing until you have 6 cups crushed berries. Stir in the water, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Gradually stir in pectin. Bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Quickly skim off foam with a metal spoon.

  • Ladle hot jam into hot, sterilized half-pint canning jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.

  • Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars; cool on wire racks.

Tips

Because sugar affects how pectin works and this recipe does not contain sugar, you'll need to use pectin made specifically for lower-sugar recipes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
7 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium. 19 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 2 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 2 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

