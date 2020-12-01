Blueberry-Cilantro Margaritas
Once the weekend rolls around, mix up one of these refreshing margaritas to find out how well blueberry and cilantro really goes together.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
265 calories; carbohydrates 31g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 24g; protein 1g; vitamin a 492.6IU; vitamin c 22.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 17.6mcg; sodium 573mg; potassium 130mg; calcium 20mg; iron 0.4mg.