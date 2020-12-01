Blueberry-Cilantro Margaritas

Rating: Unrated

Once the weekend rolls around, mix up one of these refreshing margaritas to find out how well blueberry and cilantro really goes together.

By Deborah Wagman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 margaritas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub lime wedge around rims of two 8- to 10-oz. margarita glasses. Dip rims into a dish of coarse salt to coat.

    Advertisement

  • In a 1-qt. canning jar with a tight-fitting lid combine blueberries and cilantro. Using a muddler or a wooden spoon, press berries and cilantro against side of jar until coarsely crushed. Add remaining ingredients.

  • Tightly seal jar and shake vigorously 1 minute. Strain liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into prepared glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; carbohydrates 31g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 24g; protein 1g; vitamin a 492.6IU; vitamin c 22.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 17.6mcg; sodium 573mg; potassium 130mg; calcium 20mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/04/2021