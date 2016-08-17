Blueberry Cereal Bars
Remember those cereal bars of the early 2000's? These are much healthier and inexpensive to make -- you probably have at least half the ingredients in your cupboard right now.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges of pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray.
In a large saucepan combine almond butter, butter, brown sugar, and maple syrup. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Boil, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla and salt. Add the next five ingredients (through chia seeds); stir to combine.
Spoon mixture into prepared baking pan; press firmly. Cover with waxed paper, set another pan inside, and weigh mixture down with cans of food. Chill about 2 hours or until firm enough to cut. Remove cans and pan. Using foil, lift uncut bars from pan. Cut into bars.
To Store
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.