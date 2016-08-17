Blueberry Cereal Bars

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Remember those cereal bars of the early 2000's? These are much healthier and inexpensive to make -- you probably have at least half the ingredients in your cupboard right now.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges of pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray.

  • In a large saucepan combine almond butter, butter, brown sugar, and maple syrup. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Boil, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla and salt. Add the next five ingredients (through chia seeds); stir to combine.

  • Spoon mixture into prepared baking pan; press firmly. Cover with waxed paper, set another pan inside, and weigh mixture down with cans of food. Chill about 2 hours or until firm enough to cut. Remove cans and pan. Using foil, lift uncut bars from pan. Cut into bars.

To Store

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 86 mg sodium. 100 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 172 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 14 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 45 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

