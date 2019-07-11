Blueberry Bundt Cake
You've never had a bundt cake quite like this one by blogger Yossy Arefi. Unexpected flavors from cardamom, rye flour, and a berry-citrus glaze will have everyone asking what your secret ingredient is.
Ingredients
Cake
Blueberry Glaze
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan.
In a medium bowl whisk together flours. Reserve 2 Tbsp. flour mixture in another medium bowl. Whisk baking powder, salt, and baking soda into remaining flour mixture.
In a large mixing bowl beat butter, oil, sugar, lemon zest (reserve juice for glaze), and cardamom on medium-high 5 minutes or until light and fluffy.
Add eggs one at a time, completely incorporating each egg before adding the next. Stir in yogurt and vanilla. Add flour mixture all at once. Beat on low until almost completely combined.
Add 2 cups blueberries to reserved flour mixture; toss to combine. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold berries into batter, scraping bowl for even mixing. (Batter will be thick.)
Spoon batter into prepared pan. Smooth top; tap pan on counter a few times to release any large air bubbles. Bake about 60 minutes or until top is golden and a skewer inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Invert cake onto rack. Let cool completely.
For glaze: In a small saucepan combine 1/2 cup blueberries and 2 Tbsp. lemon juice. Using a fork, crush berries. Cook over medium 5 minutes or until berries have softened and released their juices. Cook 3 minutes more or until mixture has reduced to 1/4 cup, stirring occasionally. Let cool slightly. Whisk in powdered sugar until smooth. Add additional lemon juice, if necessary, for drizzling consistency. Drizzle glaze over cake just before serving. Serves 10 to 12.
Tips
To store: wrap uniced cake in plastic wrap and store at room temperature up to 1 day. Drizzle with icing before serving.