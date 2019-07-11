Blueberry Bundt Cake

For glaze: In a small saucepan combine 1/2 cup blueberries and 2 Tbsp. lemon juice. Using a fork, crush berries. Cook over medium 5 minutes or until berries have softened and released their juices. Cook 3 minutes more or until mixture has reduced to 1/4 cup, stirring occasionally. Let cool slightly. Whisk in powdered sugar until smooth. Add additional lemon juice, if necessary, for drizzling consistency. Drizzle glaze over cake just before serving. Serves 10 to 12.