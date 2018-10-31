Blueberry and Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast Casserole
Bust out the maple syrup! It's the only addition needed to take this stuffed French casserole to decadent brunch perfection.
Grease a 3-quart baking dish. Cut each baguette into 1-inch slices, cutting to but not through bottom of loaf. For filling: In a medium bowl beat mascarpone and 1 teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar until combined. Fold in blueberries. Spoon filling between baguette slices; arrange baguettes side by side in prepared dish.
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, remaining vanilla, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Pour over bread. Cover; chill overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Uncover dish. In a small bowl stir together remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle over bread. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until egg mixture is set, covering with foil the last 15 minutes if necessary to prevent overbrowning. Remove; let cool slightly. Makes 12 servings.