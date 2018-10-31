Blueberry and Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast Casserole

Rating: 4.38 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Bust out the maple syrup! It's the only addition needed to take this stuffed French casserole to decadent brunch perfection.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 3-quart baking dish. Cut each baguette into 1-inch slices, cutting to but not through bottom of loaf. For filling: In a medium bowl beat mascarpone and 1 teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar until combined. Fold in blueberries. Spoon filling between baguette slices; arrange baguettes side by side in prepared dish.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, remaining vanilla, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Pour over bread. Cover; chill overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Uncover dish. In a small bowl stir together remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle over bread. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until egg mixture is set, covering with foil the last 15 minutes if necessary to prevent overbrowning. Remove; let cool slightly. Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; 13 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 123 mg cholesterol; 404 mg sodium. 179 mg potassium; 68 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 39 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 497 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 124 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

tudorwoods
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2019
My daughter made this recipe for Christmas brunch. It looked elegant and tasted amazing. The recipe says to prepare and chill overnight, but with small children, she forgot to prepare it in advance. She prepared it Christmas morning and popped it directly into the oven with great results! I would add that it is a convenience to prepare in advance, but definitely not necessary.
kfox731
Rating: 2 stars
01/04/2019
Even eating it leftover it was unbelievable!
