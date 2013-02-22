Blue Cheese-Stuffed Burger with Red Onion and Spinach
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine beef, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper. On waxed paper shape beef mixture into eight thin 4-inch-diameter patties. Place 1 tablespoon of the blue cheese into the centers of four of the patties. Top with the remaining four patties; pinch edges to seal.Advertisement
Brush onion slices with olive oil; sprinkle with salt.
Place burgers and onion slices on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium-high heat. Grill 5 minutes per side or until done (160°F to 165°F). Brush cut sides of buns with olive oil. Grill, cut side down, the last minute of grilling.
Serve burgers on buns with grilled onion slices, spinach, and remaining cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
497 calories; 31 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 89 mg cholesterol; 638 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 27 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 972 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 172 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;