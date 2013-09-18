Blue Cheese Broccoli au Gratin
Bacon and bread crumbs add texture to this cheesy broccoli casserole. Turn this into a make-ahead dish by following the prep steps, then chill it for up to 24 hours before baking.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of water to boiling. Add broccoli florets; return to boil. Cook for 1 minute; drain well. Transfer broccoli florets to an extra-large bowl.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the flour; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in the milk; cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer about 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup of the blue cheese, 1/2 cup of the Gruyere cheese, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Pour over the broccoli, tossing to coat.
-
Transfer the broccoli mixture to a 3-quart au gratin dish or baking dish. Sprinkle with bacon and the remaining 1/2 cup blue cheese and 1/2 cup Gruyere cheese.
-
In a small bowl stir together bread crumbs; the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, melted; the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; and the chives. Sprinkle over broccoli mixture.
-
Bake uncovered about 30 minutes or until bubbly and topping is browned. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare as directed through Step 3. Tightly cover baking dish with foil; chill for up to 24 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Uncover; continue as directed in Steps 4 and 5.