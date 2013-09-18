Blue Cheese Broccoli au Gratin

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the flour; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in the milk; cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer about 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup of the blue cheese, 1/2 cup of the Gruyere cheese, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Pour over the broccoli, tossing to coat.