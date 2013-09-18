Blue Cheese Broccoli au Gratin

Bacon and bread crumbs add texture to this cheesy broccoli casserole. Turn this into a make-ahead dish by following the prep steps, then chill it for up to 24 hours before baking.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of water to boiling. Add broccoli florets; return to boil. Cook for 1 minute; drain well. Transfer broccoli florets to an extra-large bowl.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the flour; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in the milk; cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer about 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup of the blue cheese, 1/2 cup of the Gruyere cheese, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Pour over the broccoli, tossing to coat.

  • Transfer the broccoli mixture to a 3-quart au gratin dish or baking dish. Sprinkle with bacon and the remaining 1/2 cup blue cheese and 1/2 cup Gruyere cheese.

  • In a small bowl stir together bread crumbs; the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, melted; the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; and the chives. Sprinkle over broccoli mixture.

  • Bake uncovered about 30 minutes or until bubbly and topping is browned. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare as directed through Step 3. Tightly cover baking dish with foil; chill for up to 24 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Uncover; continue as directed in Steps 4 and 5.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; 19 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 51 mg cholesterol; 711 mg sodium. 424 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1114 IU vitamin a; 82 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 307 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

