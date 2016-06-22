BLT Salad with Creamy Chive Dressing

Combining the garlic with the vinegar and a pinch of salt first helps mellow its raw flavor in this use-it-onanything dressing. Make a double batch to keep on hand for veggie dipping throughout the week.

By Anna Kovel
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook bacon until crisp; drain on paper towels. Meanwhile, for dressing, in a small bowl combine vinegar, garlic, and a pinch of kosher salt; let stand 10 minutes. Whisk in sour cream, chives, and olive oil. Thin with milk to desired consistency.

  • On a platter arrange lettuce, tomatoes, croissant slices, and bacon. Season with 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper; drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with additional chopped fresh chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; 24 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 49 mg cholesterol; 890 mg sodium. 563 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5359 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 42 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 84 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

A.j. Bessette
Rating: Unrated
08/04/2016
Sounds nice.  How much vinegar, and how much olive oil should be used?  Two cups each seems like a lot, 2 tablespoons, not quite enough.
Robbie Rodgers
Rating: Unrated
09/30/2016
Robbie Rodgers
Rating: Unrated
09/30/2016
