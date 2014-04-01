Bloody Maria

Rating: 3.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

This classic cocktail can be served at any time on any day. Make the tomato drink as spicy as you'd like.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a pitcher combine tomato juice, tequila, lemon juice, chipotle chile pepper sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Serve in eight tall glasses filled with ice cubes. Garnish with jalapeño pepper halves and lemon wedges.

    Advertisement

*

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 348mg; potassium 76mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 2g; sugar 7g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1026IU; vitamin c 44mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 10mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 5mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/05/2021