Blood Orange Bars
Refreshing and sweet all at once, our Blood Orange Bars recipe will make you rethink your definition of citrus bars. (Hint: They don’t just come flavored by lemons!) Dust with powdered sugar for added sweetness.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Grease foil; set aside.Advertisement
For crust, in a large bowl stir together the 1 cup flour, the 3 tablespoons powdered sugar, and the 1/4 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press mixture evenly and firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake about 15 minutes or until light golden around the edges.
In a medium bowl whisk together the granulated sugar, eggs, orange peel, orange juice, and food coloring (if using) until smooth. Stir in the 2 tablespoons flour and the 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pour orange mixture over the hot crust.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until set. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Use foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Place on a cutting board. Cut into bars. Dust bars with powdered sugar*.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
*Note:
Place a snowflake- or other-shape stencil on each bar before dusting with the powdered sugar.