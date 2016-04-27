Blistered Green Beans with Charred Tomato Puttanesca

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Classic puttanesca -- anchovies, olives, and cappers -- add zip to grilled green beans.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For puttanesca, crush garlic with side of a knife; place in a large bowl with red pepper and vinegar. Let stand 20 minutes. Remove garlic; discard. Stir in olives, capers, the 1/4 cup olive oil, anchovies, and oregano. Heat grill to medium-high.

  • Cut roma tomatoes in half lengthwise. Place tomatoes (romas cut sides up and cherry tomatoes whole) on hottest part of grill. Cook tomatoes for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly charred. Add tomatoes to olive mixture. Stir in 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

  • Place the green beans in a large bowl with the 2 tablespoons olive oil; season with additional salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Transfer to grill basket (or place a sturdy metal cooling rack upside down on grill so grates run in the opposite direction to grill and form a crosshatch pattern). Let beans cook about 4 minutes or until lightly charred; gently stir or turn beans. Continue cooking 6 to 7 minutes or until firm-tender (cook 10 to 15 minutes for larger beans). Serve with puttanesca.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; 17 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 767 mg sodium. 468 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1501 IU vitamin a; 23 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 68 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Judi Abbott
08/17/2016
I'm a Veg so I leave out the anchovies.
