Blistered Green Beans with Charred Tomato Puttanesca

Place the green beans in a large bowl with the 2 tablespoons olive oil; season with additional salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Transfer to grill basket (or place a sturdy metal cooling rack upside down on grill so grates run in the opposite direction to grill and form a crosshatch pattern). Let beans cook about 4 minutes or until lightly charred; gently stir or turn beans. Continue cooking 6 to 7 minutes or until firm-tender (cook 10 to 15 minutes for larger beans). Serve with puttanesca.