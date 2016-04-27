Blistered Green Beans with Charred Tomato Puttanesca
Classic puttanesca -- anchovies, olives, and cappers -- add zip to grilled green beans.
Ingredients
Directions
For puttanesca, crush garlic with side of a knife; place in a large bowl with red pepper and vinegar. Let stand 20 minutes. Remove garlic; discard. Stir in olives, capers, the 1/4 cup olive oil, anchovies, and oregano. Heat grill to medium-high.Advertisement
Cut roma tomatoes in half lengthwise. Place tomatoes (romas cut sides up and cherry tomatoes whole) on hottest part of grill. Cook tomatoes for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly charred. Add tomatoes to olive mixture. Stir in 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Adjust seasoning if necessary.
Place the green beans in a large bowl with the 2 tablespoons olive oil; season with additional salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Transfer to grill basket (or place a sturdy metal cooling rack upside down on grill so grates run in the opposite direction to grill and form a crosshatch pattern). Let beans cook about 4 minutes or until lightly charred; gently stir or turn beans. Continue cooking 6 to 7 minutes or until firm-tender (cook 10 to 15 minutes for larger beans). Serve with puttanesca.