Blistered Beans and Beef Stir-Fry

Pickled radishes join blistered beans and beef covered with cider vinegar and soy sauce.

Blistered Beans and Beef Stir-Fry

Ingredients

Directions

  • For sauce, in a bowl stir together the first four ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Trim fat from meat. Thinly slice across the grain into bite-size strips.

  • In an extra-large wok or skillet heat 2 tsp. oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add beef; cook and stir 2 minutes. Remove from wok.

  • Heat 2 tsp. oil in wok over medium-high heat. Add half the beans; cook and stir 3 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add remaining 2 tsp. oil and remaining beans; cook and stir 3 minutes. Return all beans to skillet. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until beans are blistered and onion is crisp-tender. Return beef and any accumulated juices to skillet. Add sauce; stir to coat. If desired, serve over rice noodles or rice. Top with Pickled Radishes.

Versatile Veggie

Substitute sweet pepper strips in one or two colors for the green beans. Use button or cremini mushrooms instead of shiitake mushrooms.

Nutrition Facts (Blistered Beans and Beef Stir-Fry)

Per Serving:
218 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 34 mg cholesterol; 534 mg sodium. 644 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 715 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 68 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Pickled Radishes

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl whisk together vinegar, sugar, and salt until sugar is dissolved. Stir in radishes. Let stand 30 minutes. Drain before using.

Reviews

