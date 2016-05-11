Blistered Beans and Beef Stir-Fry
Pickled radishes join blistered beans and beef covered with cider vinegar and soy sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
For sauce, in a bowl stir together the first four ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Trim fat from meat. Thinly slice across the grain into bite-size strips.
In an extra-large wok or skillet heat 2 tsp. oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add beef; cook and stir 2 minutes. Remove from wok.
Heat 2 tsp. oil in wok over medium-high heat. Add half the beans; cook and stir 3 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add remaining 2 tsp. oil and remaining beans; cook and stir 3 minutes. Return all beans to skillet. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until beans are blistered and onion is crisp-tender. Return beef and any accumulated juices to skillet. Add sauce; stir to coat. If desired, serve over rice noodles or rice. Top with Pickled Radishes.
Versatile Veggie
Substitute sweet pepper strips in one or two colors for the green beans. Use button or cremini mushrooms instead of shiitake mushrooms.
Nutrition Facts (Blistered Beans and Beef Stir-Fry)
Pickled Radishes
Ingredients
Directions
In a bowl whisk together vinegar, sugar, and salt until sugar is dissolved. Stir in radishes. Let stand 30 minutes. Drain before using.