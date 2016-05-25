Blackened Tomato Salsa

Perfect as an appetizer or at a party, this zesty salsa can be made ahead of time and stored in the freezer for up to three months.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Arrange tomatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat 8 to 10 minutes or until skins are lightly charred, turning once. Add oil and garlic; toss to coat. Broil about 5 minutes more or until garlic is soft and tomato skins are blackened. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

  • In a food processor or blender combine tomatoes, garlic, and any juices in pan. Add onions, chipotles, adobo sauce, and vinegar. Cover and process or blend until nearly smooth. Season to taste with salt.

To Store

Transfer leftover salsa to an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 80 mg sodium. 157 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 398 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 15 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

