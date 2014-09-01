Blackberry Lamb Chops with Date Couscous
Learn how to cook lamb chops in a skillet or on the grill. This berry- and balsamic-topped lamb chop recipe can be on your table in 30 minutes (but looks and tastes like it took much longer!).
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine blackberry preserves, balsamic vinegar, and sage; set aside. Trim fat from chops. Sprinkle chops with garlic salt and pepper. Cook chops in skillet or on grill as directed.
Meanwhile, prepare couscous mix according to package directions, except stir in the dates with the couscous. Serve chops with couscous.
SKILLET: In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add chops; cook about 8 minutes for medium (160*F), turning once. Remove chops from skillet. Drain off fat. For sauce, add preserves mixture to skillet. Cook about 1 minute or until melted and smooth, stirring to scrape up the crusty brown bits. Spoon sauce over chops.
GRILL: For a charcoal or gas grill, place chops on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 10 to 14 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) or 14 to 16 minutes for medium (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling and brushing both sides with preserves mixture during the last 2 minutes of grilling
Tips
Nutrition analysis per serving Grill Method: same as above, except 437 calories and 10 g total fat