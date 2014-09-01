Blackberry Lamb Chops with Date Couscous

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Learn how to cook lamb chops in a skillet or on the grill. This berry- and balsamic-topped lamb chop recipe can be on your table in 30 minutes (but looks and tastes like it took much longer!).

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine blackberry preserves, balsamic vinegar, and sage; set aside. Trim fat from chops. Sprinkle chops with garlic salt and pepper. Cook chops in skillet or on grill as directed.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, prepare couscous mix according to package directions, except stir in the dates with the couscous. Serve chops with couscous.

  • SKILLET: In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add chops; cook about 8 minutes for medium (160*F), turning once. Remove chops from skillet. Drain off fat. For sauce, add preserves mixture to skillet. Cook about 1 minute or until melted and smooth, stirring to scrape up the crusty brown bits. Spoon sauce over chops.

  • GRILL: For a charcoal or gas grill, place chops on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 10 to 14 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) or 14 to 16 minutes for medium (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling and brushing both sides with preserves mixture during the last 2 minutes of grilling

Tips

Nutrition analysis per serving Grill Method: same as above, except 437 calories and 10 g total fat

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; 14 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 532 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 50 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 36 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 152 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 47 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019