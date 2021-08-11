Blackberry-Ginger Shrub
With this delicious cocktail recipe, a healthy pour isn't out of the question. We utilize fresh ingredients to keep the sugar count low and the good times high.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Jacob Fox
In a cocktail shaker combine 1/4 cup (2 oz.) Blackberry-Ginger Shrub and 3 Tbsp. (1 1/2 oz.) gin. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with 1/2 cup (4 oz.) chilled club soda. If desired, serve with fresh blackberries.
Per Serving:
106 calories; carbohydrates 26g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 24g; vitamin a 60.7IU; vitamin c 6mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 7.1mcg; sodium 2mg; potassium 68mg; calcium 11mg; iron 0.2mg.