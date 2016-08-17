Blackberry-Ginger Overnight Bulgur
Just measure, stir, and chill. This overnight bulgur takes no more than 10 minutes of prep.
Ingredients
Directions
In a bowl stir together the first five ingredients (through ginger). Divide mixture between two half-pint jars. Top with blackberries. Cover and chill overnight or up to 3 days. Stir before serving.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
215 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 7 mg cholesterol; 74 mg sodium. 414 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 25 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 125 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 196 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;