Black Forest Smoothie Chocolate and cherries combine to make the flavors of your favorite cake in this delicious smoothie recipe. Hands On Time: 10 mins Soak Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 cups Ingredients 1 ½ cup purchased chocolate milk or Homemade Chocolate Milk* ¼ cup regular rolled oats 1 tablespoon chia seeds 2 cup frozen pitted dark sweet cherries 1 cup lightly packed fresh spinach Fresh dark sweet cherries or chocolate-covered cherries Grated semisweet chocolate Directions In a blender combine the chocolate milk, rolled oats, and chia seeds. Let soak 15 minutes. Add 2 cups frozen cherries and the spinach to blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Serve topped with cherries and grated chocolate. *Homemade Chocolate Milk: Whisk together 1 1/2 cups milk and 1 1/2 to 3 Tbsp. chocolate-flavor syrup. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 338 Calories 7g Fat 59g Carbs 10g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 338 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 135mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 59g 21% Total Sugars 38g Protein 10g Vitamin C 13.3mg 67% Calcium 258mg 20% Iron 2.6mg 14% Potassium 424mg 9% Folate, total 30.6mcg Vitamin B-12 0.6mcg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.