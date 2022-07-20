Black Forest Smoothie

Chocolate and cherries combine to make the flavors of your favorite cake in this delicious smoothie recipe.

By
Sarah Brekke, MS
sarah brekke headshot
Sarah Brekke, MS

Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University.

Updated on August 15, 2022
Black Forest Smoothie
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Hands On Time:
10 mins
Soak Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cup purchased chocolate milk or Homemade Chocolate Milk*

  • ¼ cup regular rolled oats

  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds

  • 2 cup frozen pitted dark sweet cherries

  • 1 cup lightly packed fresh spinach

  • Fresh dark sweet cherries or chocolate-covered cherries

  • Grated semisweet chocolate

Directions

  1. In a blender combine the chocolate milk, rolled oats, and chia seeds. Let soak 15 minutes.

  2. Add 2 cups frozen cherries and the spinach to blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Serve topped with cherries and grated chocolate.

*Homemade Chocolate Milk:

Whisk together 1 1/2 cups milk and 1 1/2 to 3 Tbsp. chocolate-flavor syrup.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

338 Calories
7g Fat
59g Carbs
10g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 338
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 135mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 59g 21%
Total Sugars 38g
Protein 10g
Vitamin C 13.3mg 67%
Calcium 258mg 20%
Iron 2.6mg 14%
Potassium 424mg 9%
Folate, total 30.6mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.6mcg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

