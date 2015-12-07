Black Forest Cheesecake

Pressure Cooker Instructions

Lightly coat a 6x3-inch springform pan with cooking spray. For crust, in a bowl stir together crushed crackers and the 1 tablespoon sugar; stir in melted butter. Press onto bottom of a 6x3-inch springform pan. Set aside. In a large bowl beat cream cheese with a mixer on medium for 30 seconds. Beat in the next three ingredients (through vanilla) until combined. Beat in sour cream. Beat in eggs on low just until combined. Stir in dried cherries and 2 Tbsp. of the chocolate pieces. Pour over crust in pan.Place a steam rack in a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. Add 2 cups water to pot. To prevent crust from getting soggy while cooking, cut a piece of foil the size of a paper towel. Place foil under paper towel and set springform pan on paper towel; bring foil and paper towel up around the pan. Cut three double-thick, 18x3-inch heavy foil strips. Crisscross strips and place pan on top of crisscross. Use foil strips to lower pan to steam rack. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high to cook 35 minutes. For stove-top cookers, bring to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 35 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.Use foil strips to remove pan from pressure cooker. Cool cheesecake on a wire rack 1 hour. Cover and chill 4 to 24 hours. To serve, loosen and remove cheesecake from pan. Top with pie filling. Melt the remaining 2 Tbsp. chocolate pieces and drizzle over cheesecake.