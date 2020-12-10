Black-Eyed Pea Succotash

Rating: Unrated

Did you know it's good luck to start the new year with black-eyed peas? That and the delicious flavors and textures of this recipe are all the reason we need to make it every year.

By Belinda Smith-Sullivan
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Max Servings:
10
Yield:
9 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place peas and beans in a large saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium and cook 30 minutes or until tender; drain.

  • In an extra-large cast-iron skillet cook bacon pieces over medium until crisp. Set aside to drain on a paper towel.

  • Reserve 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in skillet. Sauté onion, okra, bell pepper, and jalapeños in skillet over medium until onion is soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook an additional minute.

  • Add corn and bacon. Season to taste with kosher salt and ground black pepper; cook an additional 5 minutes. Stir in peas and beans, butter, tomatoes, and scallions. Heat through. Keep warm until ready to serve. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 152mg; potassium 731mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 9g; sugar 8g; protein 12g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1048IU; vitamin c 42mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 129mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 51mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews

