Black-Eyed Pea & Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Try this chilled bean and quinoa salad as a side dish for tacos or grilled chicken or steak.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl whisk together lime juice, olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and salt, and black pepper. Add black-eyed peas, black beans, corn, quinoa, tomato, red sweet pepper, cilantro, green onions, and jalapeño pepper; toss to combine.

  • Cover; chill 4 to 24 hours. Gently stir in avocado just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 249 mg sodium. 283 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 342 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 82 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 37 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 21 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

pogletree
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2017
This was very refreshing and filling. I left out the avocado though. So good.
ALR10051676DW
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2017
MINOUCHKA This is an easy salad which serves well with something like grilled fish, chicken or pork chops. Absolutely delicious!
