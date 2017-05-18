Black-Eyed Pea & Quinoa Salad
Try this chilled bean and quinoa salad as a side dish for tacos or grilled chicken or steak.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl whisk together lime juice, olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and salt, and black pepper. Add black-eyed peas, black beans, corn, quinoa, tomato, red sweet pepper, cilantro, green onions, and jalapeño pepper; toss to combine.
Cover; chill 4 to 24 hours. Gently stir in avocado just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
101 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 249 mg sodium. 283 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 342 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 82 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 37 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 21 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;