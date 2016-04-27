Black Bean & Rainbow Chard Tortillas

Slice Swiss chard stems into 1/2-inch pieces. Coarsely shred the leaves. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add cumin seeds. Heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add oil to skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Add chard stems and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until stems are crisp-tender. Add sweet pepper, onion, garlic, and chard leaves. Cook 3 minutes or until vegetables are barely tender and leaves wilted, stirring occasionally. Stir in black beans and vinegar; heat through. Remove from heat.