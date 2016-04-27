Black Bean & Rainbow Chard Tortillas

Swiss chard stems are too tough to eat raw, but once cooked they turn tender and slightly sweet. Try tossing them into your next stir-fry.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice Swiss chard stems into 1/2-inch pieces. Coarsely shred the leaves. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add cumin seeds. Heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add oil to skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Add chard stems and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until stems are crisp-tender. Add sweet pepper, onion, garlic, and chard leaves. Cook 3 minutes or until vegetables are barely tender and leaves wilted, stirring occasionally. Stir in black beans and vinegar; heat through. Remove from heat.

  • Meanwhile, preheat broiler. Arrange tortillas on a large baking sheet. Divide cheese among tortillas. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 1 minute or until cheese is melted and bubbly. To serve, spoon chard mixture onto tortillas. Top with cilantro and sour cream. Sprinkle with chili powder, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; 16 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 25 mg cholesterol; 1279 mg sodium. 554 mg potassium; 51 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8088 IU vitamin a; 74 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 38 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 422 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Reviews

